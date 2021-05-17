Nach Baliye 10 pushed ahead due to COVID; Ejiaz–Pavitra, Nishat, and Kanika approached for the new season?

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most successful dance reality shows on television. The concept of the show is where you have to perform with your partner.

The show has evolved when it comes to the dancing styles and judging parameters. The types of dance performance have changed drastically over time.

It has had 9 successful seasons, and the audiences have given it lot of love.

There were reports doing the rounds that the 10th season was going to air from June, but owing to the COVID situation, the show has been pushed and will begin after a few months.

( ALSO READ : EXCLUSIVE: Bigg Boss 14 Vs Nach Baliye 10 It's a Mega Clash for Indian Telly's Two Most Popular Reality Shows )

As per reports, it seems that Bigg Boss 14 contestants Eijaz and Pavitra and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega pair Kanika Maan and Nishant Singh Malkani have been approached for the show, though there is no confirmation about same.

Many more television celebrities’ names are been doing the rounds but there is no confirmation about the same.

Reports also suggested that Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu were going to be judges on the show, but now, everything has been put on hold.

Well, soon, the contestants' names would be revealed, and the show would go on air once the COVID situation improves.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Nach Baliye 10: Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh to participate in the show?)