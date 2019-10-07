Nach Baliye 9: Aly Goni's patriotic act impresses Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Currently, season nine of the show is on air and it also features ex couples . Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan are the judges of the show. Now, there are just a few weeks left for the grand finale.



Aly Goni and Natasha Stankovic are one of the most talked – about couples of the show. The two of them have improved a lot during the past few weeks which is evident from their amazing performances off late. This weekend, Aly chose to perform on a patriotic act as a part of the 50 – 50 challenge given by the judges. Aly completely nailed the act while posing as Bhagat Singh and made everyone on the sets emotional including Ahmed Khan. Host Maniesh Paul also said that this is for the first time that someone has been able to make Ahmed Khan emotional.