Nach Baliye 9: Anil Kapoor and Govinda announce Deewana Mastana 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 07:02 PM

MUMBAI: After entertaining the viewers with mesmerising performance of participants, the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 finally came to an end.

The final episode saw Anil Kapoor and Govinda as guests. On the show, they announced the sequel of Deewana Mastana. Anil Kapoor also revealed that John Abraham is a part of it. On meeting Anil Kapoor after a long time, Govinda said, “Anil Kapoor is one of the most genuine people I have met and worked with in my life. He is my senior and I always looked up to him but I was very scared to talk to him. But Anil was always so cordial that he never made me feel any different from him.”

Anil and Govinda together decided that they will remake Deewana Mastana 2. “Since Govinda and I have met after a long time, I would like to announce Deewana Mastana 2. This time we can have John Abraham too,” said Anil.

