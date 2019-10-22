Nach Baliye 9: Big FIGHT between Maniesh Paul and Ahmed Khan

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular couple dance reality shows. Season 9 is currently on air and the amazing performance of the cast has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. It is produced by Salman Khan and judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan. It is co-hosted by Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa. Currently, Maniesh Paul and Ahmed Khan are making headlines for the wrong reasons.

According to a report in SpotboyE.com, last night during the shoot, Maniesh Paul was rude and arrogant to the team. It all began with his costume arriving two hours late and the shoot getting delayed- what was to begin at 2 pm, kicked off at 4 pm. Then, in the wee hours, Maniesh asked the technicians team to finish off his links first. “Pehle mera kaam khatam karo or else elimination nahin hoga and then everyone can f**k off,” he said it loudly and rudely.

This irked one and all. And, the most disgusted amongst them was choreographer Ahmed Khan who in a fit of rage, threw his jacket on the floor and stormed out. The shoot came to a standstill. Judges Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan were of course at the shoot. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was also present (promoting Motichoor Chaknachoor). The portal further reported that eventually, Maniesh had to eat humble pie as he went up to Ahmed and apologised. The whole fracas lasted for 45 minutes and the shoot ended at nearly 3 am.