Nach Baliye 9: No elimination this week on the show

15 Oct 2019 06:23 PM

According to India Forums' sources, Nach Baliye 9 will see no elimination this upcoming week. After double elimination last week this week the elimination was in the hand of Judges and it was decided that there will be no elimination. 

According to India Forums’ sources, Nach Baliye 9 will see no elimination this upcoming week. After double elimination last week this week the elimination was in the hand of Judges and it was decided that there will be no elimination. 

Also, Falguni Pathak will be making an appearance on the show.

