Nach Baliye 9: No elimination this week on the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality shows. It is known for fights, arguments, controversies and endless drama, and season 13 is no different. The viewers recently saw Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra walking out of the Bigg Boss house. This double elimination shocked the viewers. Now, latest reports suggest this week will see no elimination.



According to India Forums’ sources, Nach Baliye 9 will see no elimination this upcoming week. After double elimination last week this week the elimination was in the hand of Judges and it was decided that there will be no elimination.



Also, Falguni Pathak will be making an appearance on the show.