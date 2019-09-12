Nach Baliye 9’s Urvashi Dholakia asks judges why did they call back if they don't have votes

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye 9 is one of the most watched couple dance reality shows. Ever since it premiered, the show has been buzzing continuously. However, it is making headlines not just for performance but also several controversies and injuries of the participants.

Four couples including Madhurima-Vishal, Urvashi-Anuj, Pooja Banerjee-Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash-Palak will enter the show as wild card entries. According to the report, Urvashi and Anuj have shot their first comeback performance on Monday. And before their performance, they indulged in a debate with judges and the same has left Ahmed Khan miffed. Urvashi questioned the makers why did they call them back if they don’t have votes and viewers. She also said how they never got equal treatment on the show. Despite being consistent with their performance, they were always in the bottom two. She even questioned the format of the show. For the uninitiated, after eviction, Urvashi and Anuj gave many explosive interviews and claimed that the makers have been partial towards certain couples and said if there is no drama then there is no prize.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anuj said, "At least I should have been told about what was lacking in my performance. I don’t even know why I got less marks. Not even a single comment was made. We were at the bottom since day one but never got the opportunity to analyse the comments and realise what was wrong so that we could improve.”