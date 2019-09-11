Nach Baliye 9’s Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula look adorable in THIS picture

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Their adorable chemistry is being loved by their admirers and the duo set major couple goals for their fans. The couple met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9 and that’s where their story began. They dated for a few years and got married on 12 October 2018. They are currently seen in couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and have been winning hearts of viewers with their sizzling performance.
Add new comment