Nach Baliye 9’s Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula look adorable in THIS picture

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 02:31 PM

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Their adorable chemistry is being loved by their admirers and the duo set major couple goals for their fans. The couple met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9 and that’s where their story began. They dated for a few years and got married on 12 October 2018. They are currently seen in couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and have been winning hearts of viewers with their sizzling performance. 

Recently, Yuvika shared a picture with Prince Narula in which both of them are looking simply adorable. Yuvika has also shared an inspiring caption along with the picture which reads, “You’ve gotta dance like there’s nobody watching and that’s how we dance in #NachBaliye9." 

