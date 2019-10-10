Nach Baliye 9: Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula twin in blue outfits for their upcoming act

MUMBAI: Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in telly land. Their adorable chemistry is being loved by their admirers and the duo sets major couple goals for their fans. They met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9 and that’s where their story began. They dated for a few years and got married on 12 October 2018. They are currently seen in couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 and have been winning hearts of viewers with their sizzling performance.

The two are in fact one of the most popular and talked about couples of the show. Each weekend, the couple impresses everyone including the judges with their amazing performances and adorable chemistry. Moreover, their social media PDAs are too cute to handle. Yuvika recently shared a few BTS pictures from the sets of Nach Baliye 9 with Prince on her Instagram handle in which the two of them are seen twinning in blue outfits. Prince and Yuvika can also been seen performing with a young kid in the pictures in which they provide a glimpse of their upcoming act this weekend. The three of them can be seen performing some acrobats in the pictures.

Check out the post right here: