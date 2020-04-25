News

Nach Baliye fame Shantanu Maheshwari talks about his plans for Bigg Boss

Actor-dancer Shantanu Maheshwari reveals whether he will participate in the famous reality show Bigg Boss or not.

By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Shantanu Maheshwari is one of the most popular television personalities. He is known for his dancing skills and acting chops.

The actor-dancer who initially earned praise as Swayam from Dil Dosti Dance has come a long way now and enjoys a massive fan following. In a recent interview with a media portal, Shantanu spilled the beans about many facts related to his personal as well as professional life. Ask him what he is doing amidst lockdown, the actor says he is busy dancing and binge-watching.

Shantanu also admits missing his friends during this time. On being asked to choose any one option between acting and dancing, the storehouse of talent chose the latter. On being asked about the second season of Dil Dosti Dance, the actor gave a rather dicey reply stating that one should ask this to the channel. Next comes the moment of truth in which Shantanu is asked whether he would love to be a part of Bigg Boss.

The ex-Nach Baliye participant replies in the negative stating that it is not the kind of show he would like to go for. The actor signs off by urging his fans to take precautions and be safe. For the unversed, Shantanu was last seen in the reality show Nach Baliye 9 in which he took part with his ladylove Nityaami Shirke. Their cute on-screen chemistry and beautiful dance numbers won everyone’s hearts. The judges were also in complete awe of almost all their performances.

Credits: India Forums, Pinkvilla

 

