Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be part of the show?

The new season of Nach Baliye will begin soon and the show is in the pre–production stage. As per sources Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain to be part of the show and it would be a delight to see them as contestants as the two are good dancers and the fans would be loved to see them together again post “Smart Jodi”
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 03/13/2023 - 21:14
MUMBAI:Nachi Baliye is a dance reality show where couples who are in a relationship or married come and participate. They are given a choreographer and they showcase their dancing skills.

The last season was successful as it came with a new concept where present couples and ex-couples participated in the show and it was produced by Salman Khan.

Prince and Yuvika emerged as the winners of the show and it was judged by Raveena Tandon and Ahmed Khan.
 
The show was a success and the audience loved the contestants of the show.

This time also the fans are excepting to that the makers of the show would get good contestants and the most loved couples on the show

Though the show is in the pre–production stage until now and the makers haven’t approached any celebrity couple for the show.

As per sources, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been approached to be part of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans would be happy to see them on the show as they feel that they have great chemistry and are good dancers.

The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have begun to approach the celebrities for the show.

Well, the show has been accepted to go on air in a few weeks and the fans are excited to see who would be the couple for this season.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

