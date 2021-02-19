Nach Baliye season 10 not likely to happen in 2021?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

As per reports, popular celebrity dance reality show Nach Baliye will soon be back with its tenth season in the month of June. Newly wedded couple Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal has been approached for the show.

Well, we at TellyChakkar contacted our sources to dig out more information on the same and heard a speculation. According to our sources, the show will not see the light of the day in 2021.

A little birdie has informed us that the show is slated to release after 2021.

We couldn’t connect with the spokesperson of Star Plus for a comment.

Nach Baliye 9 was produced by Salman Khan Productions in association with Banijay Group. It was won by Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary.

