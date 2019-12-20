News

Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh’s Never Kiss Your Best Friend’s teaser and release date out

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 09:18 PM

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his portrayal of Aditya Kumar in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He has also hosted India's Got Talent 6 and worked in a few short films. Now, he is gearing up for his new project, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

He will be seen opposite Anya Singh. The series is an adaptation of novelist Sumrit Shahi’s bestselling novel which goes by the same name and has been shot in the beautiful locations of London. Produced by Sarita Tanwar, the story of Tanie and Sumer plays across two timelines; their youth when their friendship was the highlight of both their lives and their adulthood when they seem to have met after years of separation. The makers recently released the first teaser of the series along with the release date.

Take a look below:

Tags > Nakuul Mehta, Anya Singh, Aditya Kumar, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Shivaay Singh, Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ather Habib
Ather Habib
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Amit Dolawat
Amit Dolawat
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit

past seven days