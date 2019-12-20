Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh’s Never Kiss Your Best Friend’s teaser and release date out

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his portrayal of Aditya Kumar in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He has also hosted India's Got Talent 6 and worked in a few short films. Now, he is gearing up for his new project, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.

He will be seen opposite Anya Singh. The series is an adaptation of novelist Sumrit Shahi’s bestselling novel which goes by the same name and has been shot in the beautiful locations of London. Produced by Sarita Tanwar, the story of Tanie and Sumer plays across two timelines; their youth when their friendship was the highlight of both their lives and their adulthood when they seem to have met after years of separation. The makers recently released the first teaser of the series along with the release date.

Take a look below: