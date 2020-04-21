Nakuul Mehta explain the importance of washing your hands through a witty post

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta's fans often refer to him as Shivaay. Well, the actor portrayed the character with much finesse. Ishqbaaaz bid adieu in March 2019, after a successful span of three years. The show's closure left many fans disheartened. They are yearning to see Surbhi Chandna (Annika) and Nakuul together on-screen again. While we don't know when that's going to happen, but Nakuul took down the memory lane as he missed Shivaay. Don't believe us? His recent post is proof.

Just a few hours ago, the actor took to his Instagram handle to share a funny meme about cleaning hands amidst the Coronavirus pandemic. And what's special about it is that he took the help of Shivaay for the same. Yes, Nakuul took a cue from Shivaay to explain the importance of sanitisation after shopping and it will surely leave you in splits.

We're literally floored by the handsome hunk's sense of humour.

Take a look at Nakuul's witty post here.

Credits: Pinkvilla