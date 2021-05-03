Nakuul Mehta-Jankee Parekh celebrate three months of parenthood; SEE POSTS

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. They never fail to set major relationship goals for their fans and followers.

They welcomed their bundle of joy, Sufi on February 3, 2021. Both of them keep sharing ever so adorable photos from time to time, and today, as Sufi turns three, they shared a couple of photos from the hospital right before their little munchkin's arrival.

Nakuul’s note reads, 'Exactly 3 months ago, sharing this hospital bed together, we couldn't imagine a life which could be any more joyful given the love & gratitude we felt for each other and for those around us. An hour later, the next of kin arrives on the scene and shows us what unconditional love and joy can really mean. Also teaches you that an uninterrupted 8 hour sleep is a myth.'

Jankee on the other hand wrote how it has been 90 days since their baby boy's arrival. She wrote, '90 days to this memory. Soaking in some special moments with Nakuul in my hospital room, an hour before I was wheeled into the OT where we met the love of our lives.' And so, as they enjoy three months of parenthood, they decided to celebrate it with some photos and a bunch of memories. Jankee and Nakuul first made the announcement earlier this year, and soon, welcomed their baby boy. The two were childhood friends and it was in January 2021 that the two decided to tie the knot.

