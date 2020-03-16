Nakuul Mehta: Love is a two-way street which has its own twists and turns

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor Nakuul Mehta talks about the ongoing sequence in the show and opines on how the definition of love is different for different people.
MUMBAI:  'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2' actor Nakuul Mehta talks about the ongoing sequence in the show and opines on how the definition of love is different for different people.

Recently, Ram (Nakuul Mehta) confessed his feelings of love for Priya (Disha Parmar) in the show.

Said the actor: "Love is a two-way street, no doubt but that street has its own twists and turns for people. While for some, their destination is reached quite easily, for some it takes time. Love is felt differently by different people. The fact that Ram confessed but Priya shied away, does not mean that her love is any less than Ram's."

"She takes care of his family like her own and is selfless, that is what love or loving means to her, even if she does not say 'I Love You'. Priya's love completes Ram. Her actions say more than words and for Ram that itself is her confession to him."

He added how even without saying anything Priya does a lot for Ram in the serial and through the sequence the true meaning of love is explained.

"The way she demands things of him, the way she has this sort of ownership of their relationship, as does Ram, it's adorable. The feeling is not bound only to those three words, it is also in the way you express it that matters to the significant other," concluded Nakuul.

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 ' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE: IANS

