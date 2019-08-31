Nakuul Mehta receives friend request from Amitabh Bachchan?

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is known for his portrayal of Aditya Kumar in Star Plus's Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Later, he gained popularity by essaying the role of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz.

The actor, who also appeared in the short film Avant Garde and hosted India's Got Talent 6, is an active social media user. He regularly posts something to treat his fans. His latest post is a hilarious one, which reveals his witty side.

He took to his social media handle and shared a screenshot which shows he getting a friend request from none-other-than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Well, the fun part is it is fake Big B. Nakuul took to his Instagram story to post about this hilarious incident. He put up a screenshot of his notifications that has a friend request from Amitabh Bachchan.

Nakuul captioned his post as ‘Low Key Fridays Be Like’. Take a look below: