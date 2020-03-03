Nakuul Mehta is the KING of SOCAIL MEDIA CAPTIONS!

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz, never fails to entertain his fans and followers with his stylish photographs and interesting captions.

Though not on television, Nakuul’s projects are interesting and along with that, the man is currently enoying his time with his close pals from the industry and family. The wedding season has just started and as Drashti Dhami was all suited up to welcome her friends on her sister-in-law Shivani’s wedding, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta were present and even posed for a picture.

Sanaya took to social media to share the picture asking Nakuul to caption the post:

@nakuulmehta could you please caption this .... since you are the king of captions ’

And Nakuul captioned it as: #GirlsAndTheirBoys P.s: The men in this picture are NOT neccesarily a promotion for #Ghost but if they do remind you of it, the film is now available on @zee5premium Watch