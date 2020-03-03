News

Nakuul Mehta is the KING of SOCAIL MEDIA CAPTIONS!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
03 Mar 2020 11:37 AM

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta, who was last seen in Ishqbaaaz, never fails to entertain his fans and followers with his stylish photographs and interesting captions.

Though not on television, Nakuul’s projects are interesting and along with that, the man is currently enoying his time with his close pals from the industry and family. The wedding season has just started and as Drashti Dhami was all suited up to welcome her friends on her sister-in-law Shivani’s wedding, Sanaya Irani, Mohit Sehgal, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Mehta were present and even posed for a picture.

Sanaya took to social media to share the picture asking Nakuul to caption the post:

@nakuulmehta could you please caption this .... since you are the king of captions ’

And Nakuul captioned it as: #GirlsAndTheirBoys  P.s: The men in this picture are NOT neccesarily a promotion for #Ghost but if they do remind you of it, the film is now available on @zee5premium  Watch

Tags Nakuul Mehta Drashti Dhami Sanaya Irani Mohit Sehgal Jankee Mehta Ishqbaaaz Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and others felicitates winners with ACE Business Awards 2020

Karisma Kapoor, Shamita Shetty, Asim Riaz and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here