Is Nakuul Mehta the new mentor and Godfather-like figure to prominent stars of television? Find out why!

MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta stars as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on YouTube and Amazon Mini TV.

While Nakuul has confirmed his exit from the show, fans are disheartened. But, the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic.

Nakuul is also considered a very versatile actor who takes on projects of different kinds and fans are always on the lookout for the same. Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara along with Disha Parmar. The two have come a long way since then, and were playing the coveted roles of Ram Kapoor and Priya Sood in Bade Acche Lagte Hai, until they quit the show before the show took a generation leap.

But it looks like Nakuul has taken up a new hat, and it is of playing the mentor. To be honest, whoever gets Nakuul Mehta as a mentor is sure a lucky bunch. We say this because we have it to good authority that he has been able to convince two very dear actors and friends, to take up shows that are very much loved by the audiences.

We are talking about Niti Taylor taking up the role of Prachi Kapoor and Mohit Hiranandani playing a very pivotal role in Gul Khan’s next.

Both these actors said yes to these projects after they reached out to Nakuul Mehta for advice and he convinced them too. So, it is safe to say that it does make him the Godfather on some levels. These are the instances we know about. There might be many more who seek his advice because he is one of the biggest names in television.

While Nakuul and Disha’s exit from the show has made them emotional and sad, the prospect of watching them in their new roles is also what is making them excited.

