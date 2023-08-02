Is Nakuul Mehta the new mentor and Godfather-like figure to prominent stars of television? Find out why!

Nakuul started his career with the Star Plus show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara along with Disha Parmar.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 19:55
MUMBAI : Nakuul Mehta stars as the ever-suave Ram Kapoor on the second season of Bade Acche Lagte Hai. Nakuul is one of the most popular actors on television who has also proven his mettle with his OTT shows like ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ and short films on YouTube and Amazon Mini TV. 

While Nakuul has confirmed his exit from the show, fans are disheartened. But, the character and portrayal of Ram Kapoor by Nakuul will remain iconic. 

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Niti Taylor opens up about how Nakuul Mehta is the reason why she accepted the offer

But it looks like Nakuul has taken up a new hat, and it is of playing the mentor. To be honest, whoever gets Nakuul Mehta as a mentor is sure a lucky bunch. We say this because we have it to good authority that he has been able to convince two very dear actors and friends, to take up shows that are very much loved by the audiences.

We are talking about Niti Taylor taking up the role of Prachi Kapoor and Mohit Hiranandani playing a very pivotal role in Gul Khan’s next.

Both these actors said yes to these projects after they reached out to Nakuul Mehta for advice and he convinced them too. So, it is safe to say that it does make him the Godfather on some levels. These are the instances we know about. There might be many more who seek his advice because he is one of the biggest names in television.

While Nakuul and Disha’s exit from the show has made them emotional and sad, the prospect of watching them in their new roles is also what is making them excited. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?

TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 19:55

Recent Stories
“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0
“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0

