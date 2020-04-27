Nakuul Mehta's hilarious but meaningful message for people not following rules during COVID2019 pandemic

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular faces of the small screen. The actor is well-known for his hit shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi.

After Ishqbaaaz went off-air, Nakuul took a long break from the small screens and recently made a comeback with web-series Never Kiss Your Best Friend. Like always, Nakuul was highly applauded for her performance in it and fans simply loved seeing him back on the screen.

While the entire nation is currently under lockdown till 3rd May as per PM Modi's orders, everyone is following the rules. However, there are many who are found roaming on the streets creating hassles during such crucial times.

The police forces are trying their best to explain people to stay safe by being home. Not just that, even our celebs have shared videos on social media platforms urging people to follow the rules which will benefit everyone and help us fight against Corona Virus.

And now, Nakuul shared an Instagram story where he had a hilarious take on this entire situation and also gave a meaningful message to people who are not following the rules.

Take a look at the post:



Nakuul's Ishqbaaaz co-star Mansi Srivastava posted this on her Instagram story and the actor later shared it and warned everyone through his caption.

Well, celebrities have always played a major role in creating awareness and urging people to follow the right path, this was one such example.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.