Namah: Ravi Chhabra to play a key role in the show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI: Ravi Chhabra is a well-known name in the television industry. He has been part of several shows including Paramavtar Shri Krishna, Muskaan, Shakteepeeth Ke Bhairav, and Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasyagaatha to name a few. He was last seen in Kundali Bhagya. Now, he is gearing up for his new project. 

The actor has bagged a role in Star Plus’ newly launched mythological show Namah. According to a report in India Forums, the show is about to witness a new negative entry in the form of Ravi Chhabra. The actor is all set to enter the show as Kaitab. His character will bring a lot of interesting twists in the show. 

