Name and fame are yet to come, but I am thankful for whatever I have received from the industry: Kashibai actor Hetal Yadav

MUMBAI: Actress Hetal Yadav started her career with the Colors TV channel show Balika Vadhu in 2008 and is known for television shows Barrister Babu, Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai, Aap Ke Aa Jane Se and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi etc.

The actress is currently seen in Zee TV’s newly launched historical show Kashibai Bajirao Ballal. She is seen playing Bhawanibai, the mother of Kashibai, played by Aarohi Patel.

Sharing more details on her character, she shared, “I am playing the biological mother of Kashibai. Bhawanibai' has a special place in the heart for her daughter 'Kashi' and is over-protective towards her as she is the youngest and the only girl child of the family. It is great to work with Aarohi and I consider her as my own daughter.”

Hetal considers this show as career changing, she said, “I have majorly played negative roles on TV in 15 years of my career. But for the first time I am doing something different and it’s a positive role. It was getting monotonous for me to play the same kind of roles however I consider this show as career changing. After a long wait I have been offered a project where I get to showcase my acting skills.”

Lot of actors have attained name and fame from the TV industry and I am very thankful to be part of it, how about you? “Name, fame and money is something which doesn’t come easily in most of the cases. There are very few actors who got all three of it by doing one show. They became stars overnight however it's not the case with everyone. I am still in the process and keeping hopes. Name and fame are yet to come but whatever I have so far got from the industry I am thankful.”