Namik Paul to star alongside Sara Ali Khan in Chameli Ki Shaadi ?

MUMBAI: Namik Paul is the heartthrob of the television industry. A few months ago the actor had entered Kasautii Zindagi Kay as a positive character but then the twist in the serial turned out to be a negative character, and he was applauded for his character.

There is no doubt that the actor is exceptional good actor, and his loved by the audience.

His fans have demanded that they would love to see him in a Bollywood movie, and the movie they would like him to debut is the remake of Chameli Ki Shaadi alongside Sara Ali Khan.

Namik’s fans would love to see him paired with Sara Ali Khan on the big screen with this bollywood classic remake.

There is no doubt that if Namik and Sara pair up they will have a sizzling chemistry and will set the screen on fire.

Well if the makers of the movie haven’t yet found a suitable actor for the movie, they can consider Namik as he does make for a perfect hero.

Check out the post where his fans have made an edited photo of wanting to see him on the big screen: