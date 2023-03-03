Namik Paul is totally unrecognisable in a Sardar look for Zee TV’s Lag Ja Gale

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:50
Namik Paul

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been a trendsetter in shaping television content over the past three decades. Having narrated several stories that have resonated beautifully with audiences, the channel recently launched the story of an unlikely couple brought together by the most unusual circumstances and their family dynamics. Set in Delhi, Lag Ja Gale follows the journey of Shiv (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl who juggles between multiple odd jobs as the sole breadwinner for her middle-class family. The story will explore how the two of them choose to come together in marriage for the sake of their siblings despite multiple misunderstandings and misgivings! 

The latest track of Lag Ja Gale, saw the resentful Shiv trying to steal Ishani’s secret recipe in a cooking competition after donning Sardar’s avatar. However, as he gets close to the stealing he realizes that it is ethically wrong and against everything that he stands for, so he backs out. Everyone has been raving about Shiv's avatar and how he got into the character of a turban clad so well that no one could doubt him. And clearly, Namik did a lot of hard work to get the nuances of the look right. And since the time Namik surfaced these pictures on social media, his fans have been very impressed with him!

Namik Paul mentioned, “Our creative team experimented with multiple looks for this particular scene, but the Sardar look suited me best. Wearing the turban made me feel special and I did enjoy donning this avatar. However, whenever I was trying to deliver my dialogue, my mustache was falling off in between the shots (laughs). Being an actor, we go through loads of changes every day based on what the script demands, but I think that’s what we enjoy, the constant change. And now that I have experienced it, I can say that It is not easy to act with a fake mustache and beard. I am an actor who is always up for challenges and I will always give my 100% to entertain my viewers.”

Well, we all are definitely loving Namik in this Punjabi look. Aren’t we?

While Namik is really happy acing the turban look, it will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Ishani will save her baba’s (maternal uncle) food joint.  Will Shiv like the food order made by Ishani? Or will he break this exchange deal altogether? 

To know what follows next, tune into Lag Ja Gale every day at 6:30 pm only on Zee

Namik Paul Zee TV Lag Ja Gale Tanisha Mehta Shiv Ishani maternal uncle Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/03/2023 - 14:50

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
“I have lived in Konkan,” says Adinath Kothare has he opens up on his Konkan experience and the new show he will be hosting
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers. Marathi movie star Adinath Kothare has been roped...
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show, Kundali Bhagya, has always offered interesting twists and turns to its viewers. Shakti...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu says Akshara’s name during a puja, Manjari furious as Akshara brings the kalash
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to be the presenter at the awards, netizens feel RRR will for sure win
MUMBAI:Oscars 2023 is not going to be less than an Indian event because not one or two, many Indian celebs are expected...
Hotness Alert! Here are times when Tu Zakhm Hai actress Jinal Joshi raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI: Over the time, with her beautiful acting contribution, actress Jinal Joshi has been grabbing the attention of...
Recent Stories
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to be the presenter at the awards, netizens feel RRR will for sure win
Oscars 2023: Deepika Padukone to be the presenter at the awards, netizens feel RRR will for sure win

Latest Video

Related Stories
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya
Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya
Chhalaang Sapno Ki
Exclusive! Lata Shukla, Bhavya Shinde and Varsha Dhagat roped in for Sony TV’s Chhalaang Sapno Ki
Star Plus' Most Spiciest Show Chashni Showcases The Chemistry Between Sai Ketan Rao And Amandeep Sidhu And The Avenge That Roshn
Star Plus' Most Spiciest Show Chashni Showcases The Chemistry Between Sai Ketan Rao And Amandeep Sidhu And The Avenge That Roshni Desires To Take From Chandni In The New Promo Of The Show
Jai Bhanushali gives a glimpse of his first day as host of India’s Best Dancer
Jai Bhanushali gives a glimpse of his first day as host of India’s Best Dancer
Exclusive! India’s Best Dancer to return for a season 3 on THIS date and there are some major changes! Details Inside!
Exclusive! India’s Best Dancer to return for a season 3 on THIS date and there are some major changes! Details Inside!
Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
“Sach Mein Sherni Hai Tu,” says Rajiv Adatia about Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, details inside