Namik Paul on tough workout regime: Fitness is something that makes me happy

'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul, who is seen playing the role of Shiv in the show, is following a strict workout regime on a daily basis for his role.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 15:15
Namik Paul

MUMBAI :'Lag Ja Gale' actor Namik Paul, who is seen playing the role of Shiv in the show, is following a strict workout regime on a daily basis for his role.

He doesn't compromise on what he loves to eat by restricting his diet. He works out everyday to look perfect as Shiv in the daily soap.

He shared: "I have always been a fitness enthusiast and I like to keep my body well maintained, but I can't stop eating the food that I love. To me, fitness is something that makes me happy, and I believe in balancing my diet and workout accordingly so that I don't have to compromise on anything. Not being content with what one eats, often leads to mood swings, so I always ensure that I do the appropriate workout while eating everything that I love and balance it out."

Namik made his acting debut with 'Qubool Hai', and gained popularity with his shows such as , 'Ek Deewana Tha', among others. The actor is currently enjoying his stint in 'Lag Ja Gale'.

He added: "I will work out a bit extra if needed but won't compromise on food. I follow a strict workout regime set by my trainer which involves a mix of core workouts, CrossFit, power yoga, cardio, muscle training, and much more. I must add that a good workout session helps kick-start my day in the best way possible and sometimes, after a long, hard day, my workout regime also tends to help me unwind."

Set in Delhi, 'Lag Ja Gale' is a story of Shiv (Namik Paul)- an affluent, self-made young hotelier, and Ishani (Tanisha Mehta), a hard-working girl and how due to circumstances they are forced to get married.

'Lag Ja Gale' airs on Zee TV.

 

SOURCE -IANS

 

 

Lag Ja Gale Ek Deewana Tha Namik Paul Tanisha Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 04/30/2023 - 15:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai...
Exclusive! Saavi Ki Savaari: Nityam takes a stand for Saavi in front of Bua-Dadi!
MUMBAI :Saavi Ki Sawari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of 'Bandaa' on his b'day
MUMBAI:National Award winning actor Manoj Bajpayee, who is celebrating his birthday on Sunday, has announced that he...
Gautam Gulati on 'Roadies 19': Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role
MUMBAI : Film and TV actor Gautam Gulati talked about being a gang leader along with Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty...
Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes
MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Arya, who is seen playing the role of Preeta in the show 'Kundali Bhagya', shared her...
Dino Morea battled 40 degrees in 4 layers of clothing for 'Agent'
MUMBAI :Actor Dino Morea, who is set to make his Telugu debut with the upcoming movie 'Agent', revealed that the shoot...
Recent Stories
Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of 'Bandaa' on his b'day
Manoj Bajpayee announces direct-to-digital premiere of 'Bandaa' on his b'day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role
Gautam Gulati on 'Roadies 19': Being a gang leader on show is more than just a role
Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes
Shraddha Arya looks back as 'Kundali Bhagya' completes 1,500 episodes
Sandeep Baswana, Jasjeet Babbar
Sandeep Baswana, Jasjeet Babbar talk about bonding off sets of 'Dil Diyaan Gallaan'
Social media trolling impacted my mental health
Chahatt Khanna: Social media trolling impacted my mental health
Nawaz
Nikki says she's fortunate to be able to work with Nawaz in 'Jogira Sara Ra Ra'
Shweta Tiwari
Shweta Tiwari on 'Main Hoon Aparajita' completing 200 episodes