Namish Taneja to play male lead in 'Maitree', finds his character relatable

'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' actor Namish Taneja has been roped in to play the male lead in the new show 'Maitree'.
MUMBAI :  'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya' actor Namish Taneja has been roped in to play the male lead in the new show 'Maitree'.

While briefing about his character, he said that there are many similarities between him and his on-screen personality.

He said: "I am playing the role of Ashish in the show, a character that I closely relate with. Ashish is a man of principles who is a successful lawyer by profession and treats it as a way to help the needy."

The show revolves around two friends, Nandini, played by Bhaweeka Chaudhary, and Maitree, portrayed by Shrenu Parikh. Namish is seen in the role of Nandini's husband Ashish, who is a complete family man. He is a lawyer by profession but he is more interested in the welfare of others rather than just earning money.

The actor is known for 'Ekk Nayi Pehchaan', 'Vidya', 'Aye Mere Hamsafar', 'Bigg Boss 13', 'Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur', among others.

Sharing about his role, Namish further said that he is playing a lawyer, who is loving and caring for his family. He added that his character is quite relatable as he himself in real life is a complete family man.

"In fact, just like him, even I am a family man who values relationships in his life and can never compromise when it comes to moral values," he concluded.

'Maitree' airs on Zee TV.


Source:  Ians 

