Namish Taneja shares an adorable moment with Meera Deosthale from Vidya and we are loving it

MUMBAI: Namish Taneja and Meera Deosthale are currently seen in Colors' popular drama series Vidya. The duo plays the role of Vidya and Vivek in the show. Fans are loving the soft and subtle chemistry of Vidya and Vivek and they make really cute pair.

Namish and Meera's fresh new pairing has worked wonders for the show and they are impressing everyone with their brilliant acting skills.

And now, Namish has shared a loveable still from the show where he is seen along with Meera. The duo is looking lovingly at each other and their chemistry is clearly visible.

Take a look at the picture:

Don't they look amazing together?

On the work front, Namish has starred in shows like Ekk Nayi Pehchaan, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Main Maike Chali Jaungi Tum Dekhte Rahiyo among others. Meanwhile, Meera has done shows like Udaan, Sasural Simar Ka, Zindagi Wins, and Dilli Wali Thakur Girls.

What do you think about Vivek and Vidya's latest still? Tell us in the comments.