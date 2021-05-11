Nandani Tiwary aka Vayu Pari of Balveer Returns talks about the similarities between her and the character; reveals the dream actor she would like to essay

MUMBAI: Nandani Tiwary is the most popular actress and model in India and mostly known for television shows such as Maddam Sir, Balveer Returns and Tenalirama.

These days one can see her as Vayu Pari in the show Balveer Returns and the audience love the character and she does full justice to the role with her acting chops.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what similarities she sees between the character and herself and the one quality she would like to imbibe from it.

To which the actress said that the character is very positive and is always ready to help everyone and that’s the one similarity that she is between her and Vayu Pari.

She said that the helping nature of Vayu is what she would like to imbibe in her real life as she believes that if you have more than you have imagined in life, one should help everyone in need.

We also asked her who is the dream actor she would like to work with and about her dream role, to which Nandini said that she would like to work with Nawazuddin Siddiqui as she thinks he is one of the best actors we have in the industry.

She would also like to work with Ranveer Singh as he is young and an exceptionally good actor.

Well, we hope that soon Nandini’s wish to work with these actors get fulfilled, until then you can watch her on Balveer Returns.

