Is this Nandish Sandhu's look from his new project? Check out picture

MUMBAI: Nandish Sandhu is a well-known TV actor and is popularly known for his role Veer in Colors' show Uttaran. The serial gave new heights to Nandish's career and then there was no looking back.

Nandish had done many shows like Kasturi, Sshhh... Koi Hai, Kayamath, Hum Ladkiyan among others before he got a big break in Uttaran.

Nandish's career has been on a roll ever since then. The actor made his big Bollywood debut in 2019 with Super 30. He played the supporting role of Hrithik Roshan's brother in the film and won several accolades for the same.

And now, Nandish has hinted about his next project. The actor posted a picture where he is seen in a full beard and moustache. The actor revealed in the caption that he tried this new look for something new. It seems this can be Nandish's look for his next project.

However, the actor hasn't divulged any further details.

Take a look at the post:

Well, Nandish has made us curious about this and we can't wait for him to make the further announcement.

What do you think about Nandish's look? Tell us in the comments.