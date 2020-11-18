Nasirr Khan roped in for Ishara TV’s Humkadam

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on the forefront reporting exclusively about a new channel named Ishara TV.

IN10 media is all set to come up with a brand-new channel named Ishara TV. IN10 media is the same media group that runs the infotainment channel EPIC TV. The company has revealed a vision of organizing and building itself as a media network. As part of its expansion plans, the company also announced the launch of two new television channels to go on air soon - Gubbare (a channel for kids) and Ishara TV.

We broke the news about the channel will air a show tentatively titled Humkadam starring Bhumika Gurang, Piyush Sahdev, Gurdip Punjj bagging the show to play the lead roles. We also wrote about actresses namely Sanjana Phadke, Hemaakshi Ujjain and others also part of the show.

Now, we have learnt that talented actor Nasirr Khan, son of late actor Johnny Walker, has bagged the show. Nasirr, who is currently part of Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak, will depict Bhumika’s father in the show.

We could not get through Nasirr for a comment.

TellyChakkar will soon update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!