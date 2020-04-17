News

Natasa Stankovic’s fiancé Hardik Pandya can’t leave without them; these pictures are PROOF

It seems Hardik Pandya, who is a popular name in the world of cricket, won’t be able to stay away from them. Check out their pictures.

Tania Roy's picture
By Tania Roy
17 Apr 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya, who is a popular name in the world of cricket, is extremely close to them. He has shared several pictures with them on his social media handle. It won’t be wrong to say that the lad just can’t stay away from them.

Well, they are none other than his super adorable furry babies.

Hardik, who is engaged to Bollywood actress Natasa Stankovic, shares a special bond with his furry babies.

It seems they are not just his pets but the furry babies also release his stress.

The India all-rounder, who worked hard to make a name for himself in the cricket world, keeps on sharing pictures with them on Instagram. He is always in a jovial mood whenever the furry babies are around him.

He has yet again shared a picture with the cutie pies. While Hardik is resting on one, the other one is resting on the cricketer and it has rolled itself in such a way that the glimpse will instantly melt your heart.

“My furry babies,” the cricketer captioned the picture. The picture obviously won fans’ hearts and they made comments like ‘Cutenesss’, ‘Loviee’, ‘Awww’.

Take a look.

And here, check out some of his earlier pictures with his furry babies.

View this post on Instagram

Keep your furry friends close this Diwali

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

View this post on Instagram

love

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

What do you think about Hardik’s bonding with his furry babies? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates. 

Tags Hardik Pandya Cricket Bollywood Natasa Stankovic Instagram
