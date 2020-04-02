Natasa Stankovic shares cozy photo with fiancé Hardik Pandya; fan says ‘Bhai shadi to krlo pehle’

MUMBAI: Natasa Stankovic, who is a popular name in the world of glamour, has shared an adorable picture with her fiancé and cricketer Hardik Pandya.

As we know people are locked-up in their homes due to Coronavirus Pandemic. So, everyone is trying to utilize the time to do something creative and bond with their family members. Natasa and her fiancé Hardik too are using the time to bond with each other.

In the recent cozy picture shared by the actress, Hardik can be seen lying on bed and Natasa can be seen sleeping like a baby while keeping her head on her fiancé’s lap. Not just Natasa, even the furry baby can also be seen treating him like its pillow. “#stayhomestaysafe #quarantine” read the caption.

It seems some social media users did not like the picture, while others found it adorable.

We came across comments like ‘Lockdown ke maze toh bas Pandya le raha hai’, ‘Bhai shadi to krlo pehle’, ‘Cuties’, ‘Made for each other’, ‘Adorable’.

Check out the picture here:

What do you think about the picture? Tell us in the comment section.

Natasa got engaged to Hardik Pandya on 1 January 2020 on a yacht in Dubai. The two are going strong and often share their adorable pictures on social media.

On the work front, Natasa made her debut in Bollywood with the Prakash Jha directorial Satyagraha. She is also known for her participation in reality shows like Bigg Boss 8 and Nach Baliye 9.