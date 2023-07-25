"Natasha sacrifices her desires in order to take care of the legacy of Pandya Store", Shares Priyanshi Yadav, aka Natasha, From StarPlus Show Pandya Store.

MUMBAI: The StarPlus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show.

The Pandya Store is all set to take a generational leap. Priyanshi Yadav will play the new lead along with Rohit Chandel, who is paired opposite her. Rohit Chandel will be seen essaying the role of Dhaval. Krutika Desai plays Suman in the show, who will be a support system for Natasha and encourage her to take the legacy forward. Natasha is introduced in the family as someone who will carry forward the legacy of Pandya Store. It will be intriguing and interesting to witness the new journey of Natasha and Dhaval. Suman is going to be a motivation for Natasha, as Suman is dependent on Natasha.

Priyanshi Yadav, who essays the role of Natasha, shares", Natasha hails from a small town with big dreams, but because of her grandmother, Natasha sacrifices her desires in order to take care of the legacy of Pandya Store. Natasha has the support of her grandmother, who has a lot of expectations from her. Suman sees a young Dhara in Natasha, and Natasha wishes to keep that confidence in Suman and work hard for her family."

The Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Watch the new journey on Star Plus starting July 25 at 7.30 p.m.