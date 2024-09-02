National Crush Rohit Saraf and Mismatched Costar Prajakta Koli Bring Romantic Sparks to Hyderabad

MUMBAI: As the Mismatched squad arrives in Hyderabad, national crush Rohit Saraf is poised to ignite some sparks in the city of Nizams. The Ludo actor recently shared photos of himself and his co-star Prajakta Koli travelling around the city.

The much-loved duo has arrived in the city to film the next episode of their web series Mismatched season 3, which will take place in Hyderabad. Their journey promises to paint the city red with love and laughter. Fans can expect to witness the sparks fly once again amidst the city's iconic landmarks and vibrant culture. Rohit's magnetic presence and Prajakta Koli's infectious energy are set to create magic on screen, as they navigate the complexities of modern relationships as the beloved characters Rishi and Dimple against the picturesque backdrop of Hyderabad's bustling streets and serene landscapes.

Anticipate another heartwarming installment in Dimple and Rishi's journey, set against the lively backdrop of Hyderabad. Additionally, Rohit is gearing up for Ishq Vishk Rebound. Fans eagerly await the reunion of Rishi and Dimple, eagerly anticipating their on-screen chemistry to set the screens ablaze!