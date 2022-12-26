Naveen Saini calls out his co-stars from Dharampatnii on This absurdity, what happened?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - DharamPatnii, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

So DharamPatnii recently rolled out and the audience is very excited to see Fahmaan Khan back after Imlie. The stars put in a lot of dedication into bringing in new episodes to your TV screens.

However, we know that our readers don’t just watch the episodes, but also like to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and also the ongoings in the lives of their favorite stars!

Similarly, now we came across some BTS videos from the sets of Dharampatnii. We can see the team having a fun time between scenes. The stars of the show often get together for some masti-time between shots.

Naveen Saini unveils the pagalpanti that goes on behind the scenes. He points out that how it is the wee hours and the actors are trying to warm themselves without a bon-fire.

Maybe they tried to convince their brain of a warm weather just by pretending that there is a bon-fire around. We know that winters are here and it is very difficult to embrace the change!

We are so happy to see the stars of Dharampatnii get along so well behind the scenes on the show.

We can see actors like Shireen Mirza, Aditi Shetty among others here.

Shireen earned a lot of recognition for her role of Simmy in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

