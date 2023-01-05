Navina Bole: Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal is a difficult show to execute… it’s extremely brave of the makers to attempt something like this on Indian TV

MUMBAI :For actress Navina Bole, the title of his show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal (TIMG) is very special. According to her, the title is all about love, which is intense, obsessive and passionate. The show is being produced by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik’s Inspire Films.  

“This love is about something that will probably hurt you. It’s that deep. It’s extremely brave of the makers to attempt something like this on Indian television. It is a difficult show to shoot and execute. The way they set it up, the lighting and functions, everything is different. The way they take the shots is different from the way Indian TV works. It is extremely refreshing and is quite a treat to watch,” she says.

In the show, Navina plays the role of a happy-go-lucky and carefree kind of a woman, who doesn’t stay in one place. “She is like a gypsy who keeps visiting new places. Now she has returned home to her children after a very long time and they don’t know how to react to her. Her son is trying to get her a job and she is basically a free spirit. My character was inspired by Kelly Donavan's  in Vampire Diaries. So I did see a couple of scenes of hers on YouTube while prepping for the show,” she adds.

The actor does not relate to the character much. “And that makes it so much fun to play. In real life, I am very responsible and family bound and I care about my family and people whom I love. I am not that carefree and bindass, so it’s fun to play someone very different from who I am,” she shares.
 
Navina says that it is always a pleasure to work with team Inspire. “They are beautiful people and good producers. I have done a lot of work with them in the past. We started with Boyz, then we did an episode of Control Room and now this. So, it’s always wonderful to collaborate,” adds the actor, whose make-up room must-haves include her book, shawl, pillow, and healthy munchies.

TIMG has been mounted on a very high scale and its star cast is also being talked about. “It is that kind of story that needs exclusive execution and production value. It’s not something that you can get away with on a smaller scale so right from the actors, to the clothes to the sets, everything is larger-than-life. We have a great ensemble cast. Everyone brings a certain flavour to the show. Artists like Kamya Punjabi, Ayub Khan, Karan Kundra, Gashmeer Mahajan and so on… we have a fabulous set of people working on the show,” she adds.

The trend of thriller & mystery shows are here to stay. Agreeing, she says, “Yes it always works as they keep you at the edge as you keep guessing what will happen next. The audience is ready for something new content, execution and mindset wise, so it is fabulous. These genres are getting leverage, definitely here to stay and will get better with time.”

The role or performance of yours closest to his heart is her character Priya in Jeannie Aur Juju. “There are more roles that were loved and adored, but I think Priya was special. I could relate with the character. She was arrogant as well as protective about the love of her life. She was sweet and vulnerable at the same time.”

Sai Baba is Navina's mentor and guide. “I believe in him, and his guidance. I feel he is with me all the time. If he is by my side I know that whatever happens with me happens for the best,” smiles the actor, who has also done shows such as Ali Baba, Parshuram, Ishqbaaz, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo.

And her late aunt, name, was her greatest critic. “She would always have something to say about me and I know that it came from a place of love. She wanted to see me grow and be better and get my dues,” she remembers.

So how do you celebrate life? “By being the best version of myself, being physically and mentally fit. I meditate and eat healthy and exercise daily, I read as well. All these keep me happy internally and it reflects on my face and body. I love spending time with my daughter (Kimaayra). She is my therapy and everyday life is a celebration with her,” she ends.

 

