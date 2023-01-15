Navina Wadekar joins 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Actress Navina Wadekar has been roped in to play the role of Bawri in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After Monika Bhadoriya, who was playing the character quit the show, there was a search for a new face and maker Asit Kumarr Modi has found Navina a perfect replacement.
MUMBAI: Actress Navina Wadekar has been roped in to play the role of Bawri in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. After Monika Bhadoriya, who was playing the character quit the show, there was a search for a new face and maker Asit Kumarr Modi has found Navina a perfect replacement.

As he mentioned: "I wanted a fresh and innocent face for the character of Bawri and we luckily found what we were looking for. She has also promised commitment to the show."

"Our show is the most loved show by the audience, and we need to fulfill their expectations. I am sure that they will love Bawri, played by Navina Wadekar."

Bawri is a girl from Kanpur and she is shown as the love interest of Bagha, played by Tanmay Vekaria. Earlier, the character Bawri was not seen in every episode and her presence was not that noticeable.

However, now the character will be given more prominence. Now in the show, viewers can see that Bawri is back from her town and promises to meet Bagha in the garden but instead of meeting him, she just sends a message of breaking up.

Bagha is surprised and wants to know the reason.

While talking more about the actress, the creator of the show adds that after looking at a number of talents, he finally found her suitable for the role.

"She is enthusiastic and understands the brand 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'. We have auditioned so many talents and selected her," he concluded.

SOURCE: IANS

