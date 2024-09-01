Navneet Malik, aka Sumedh, from the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi Gives Us An Insight About His Character! Deets Inside!

MUMBAI: Star Plus has been known to deliver intriguing and interesting content to its viewers that makes one go through a plethora of emotions through its highly engaging shows. The channel has an amazing lineup of shows that aim to not just entertain but also empower. These include Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, and Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, which focus on family drama and romance and have been well accepted by the viewers.

Continuing the journey, Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Star Plus has brought to its audience a new undercover cop saga, Aankh Micholi, starring Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi promises to keep audiences hooked on their television screens with this gripping tale.

The makers of Aankh Micholi recently dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official. Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas and Bahu and the complexities of Rukmini and Sumedh's equations. It will be interesting to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer?

Navneet Malik, who plays the role of Sumedh in the Star Plus show Aankh Micholi, talks about his character; he shares, "My character's name is Sumedh; he hails from a Gujarati background. After his father's death, Sumedh takes over the family business and takes care of his family in order to support them. Sumedh has conflicts with his mother, and the audience will get to witness an emotional graph as well. My character Sumedh sells tea in the show Aankh Micholi, for which I learned to prepare tea and also learned Gujarati for the character in order to attain perfection in it. The role of Sumedh came to me, and I am grateful for it. The audience will get to witness the varied intricacies of Sumedh's character.".

Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, Aankh Micholi will soon air on Star Plus on January 22 at 6.30 p.m.