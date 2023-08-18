Navneet Malik, Romanch Mehta and Smriti Khanna SHARE THEIR Raksha Bandhan 2023 plans

MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the unbreakable bond between siblings, sees sisters tying sacred threads (rakhis) around their brothers' wrists, accompanied by heartfelt prayers for their well-being. In return, brothers pledge their protective support. This year, as we mark the occasion on August 30th, let's dive into the heartwarming stories of how actors are making the most of this cherished festival.

Navneet Malik, who will be seen playing Moshin in the much-awaited web series The Freelancer shared, “This Raksha Bandhan, even though I couldn't make it home due to work, my sister's love bridged the gap. She sent me a rakhi and a heartfelt note. Her words, 'I hope every year I get to tie you a rakhi and pray for your well-being,' touched me deeply. Despite the distance, her love and blessings wrap around me. It's a reminder that no matter where we are, the bond between siblings remains unbreakable. This Raksha Bandhan might be different, but the love is just as strong. I hope that next year, we'll be there to celebrate together. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the hearts that beat with love, regardless of the miles.”

Romanch Mehta, who will be seen in an upcoming web series Baghin shared, "Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in my heart, and this year, I had to make it count. Despite unexpected twists in my shooting schedule for 'Baghin,' I knew I couldn't miss being with my sister and family on this cherished day. Being a part of the industry, juggling work and personal commitments is a challenge, but the bond I share with my sister is a priority beyond measure. So, I wrapped up my scenes, caught a flight, and rushed back to my hometown to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. For me, this festival isn't just a tradition; it's a promise of protection, love, and togetherness. It's a reminder that no matter where life takes us, family remains at the core. Every time I couldn't visit my hometown, Debina Bonnerjee and Priyanka Kalantri ensured that I felt more connected to my family and home by tying Rakhis on me. This Raksha Bandhan, I didn't just balance my professional and personal life; I strengthened the thread of sibling love that ties us forever."

Smriti Khanna, known for her popular Zee TV Durga, expressed, "Raksha Bandhan has always held a unique place in my heart. Growing up as the only child, I used to yearn for a brother to celebrate with. But my wise mother introduced me to a beautiful concept – she told me that Lord Ganesha is my brother, my protector. Since then, I tie a Rakhi to Ganesha, knowing he watches over me. It's not just a ritual; it's a connection that fulfills the true essence of Raksha Bandhan – protection and love. Lord Ganesha may not be visible, but his presence is felt, and that's what makes this festival so magical for me."