Navneet Malik, Romanch Mehta and Smriti Khanna SHARE THEIR Raksha Bandhan 2023 plans

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 16:35
Navneet Malik

MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the unbreakable bond between siblings, sees sisters tying sacred threads (rakhis) around their brothers' wrists, accompanied by heartfelt prayers for their well-being. In return, brothers pledge their protective support. This year, as we mark the occasion on August 30th, let's dive into the heartwarming stories of how actors are making the most of this cherished festival.

Navneet Malik, who will be seen playing Moshin in the much-awaited web series The Freelancer shared, “This Raksha Bandhan, even though I couldn't make it home due to work, my sister's love bridged the gap. She sent me a rakhi and a heartfelt note. Her words, 'I hope every year I get to tie you a rakhi and pray for your well-being,' touched me deeply. Despite the distance, her love and blessings wrap around me. It's a reminder that no matter where we are, the bond between siblings remains unbreakable. This Raksha Bandhan might be different, but the love is just as strong. I hope that next year, we'll be there to celebrate together. Happy Raksha Bandhan to all the hearts that beat with love, regardless of the miles.”

Romanch Mehta, who will be seen in an upcoming web series Baghin shared, "Raksha Bandhan holds a special place in my heart, and this year, I had to make it count. Despite unexpected twists in my shooting schedule for 'Baghin,' I knew I couldn't miss being with my sister and family on this cherished day. Being a part of the industry, juggling work and personal commitments is a challenge, but the bond I share with my sister is a priority beyond measure. So, I wrapped up my scenes, caught a flight, and rushed back to my hometown to celebrate Raksha Bandhan. For me, this festival isn't just a tradition; it's a promise of protection, love, and togetherness. It's a reminder that no matter where life takes us, family remains at the core. Every time I couldn't visit my hometown, Debina Bonnerjee and Priyanka Kalantri ensured that I felt more connected to my family and home by tying Rakhis on me. This Raksha Bandhan, I didn't just balance my professional and personal life; I strengthened the thread of sibling love that ties us forever."

Smriti Khanna, known for her popular Zee TV Durga, expressed, "Raksha Bandhan has always held a unique place in my heart. Growing up as the only child, I used to yearn for a brother to celebrate with. But my wise mother introduced me to a beautiful concept – she told me that Lord Ganesha is my brother, my protector. Since then, I tie a Rakhi to Ganesha, knowing he watches over me. It's not just a ritual; it's a connection that fulfills the true essence of Raksha Bandhan – protection and love. Lord Ganesha may not be visible, but his presence is felt, and that's what makes this festival so magical for me."

Raksha Bandhan navneet malik Romanch Mehta Smriti Khanna Zee TV Durga Baghin Moshin The Freelancer TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 08/30/2023 - 16:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Sab Satrangi's Mohit Sharma to enter Star Plus’ Imlie post leap!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the world of television.Imlie is one of the top...
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath; here's all you need to know about the billionaire businessman
MUMBAI: More than her films and shows, Rhea Chakraborty has always been in the news for her personal life. The actress...
Navneet Malik, Romanch Mehta and Smriti Khanna SHARE THEIR Raksha Bandhan 2023 plans
MUMBAI: Raksha Bandhan, a festival symbolizing the unbreakable bond between siblings, sees sisters tying sacred threads...
Must Read! Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer Jawan’s Tamil version can perform better than Pathaan
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Jawan which is all set to release on 7th September 2023. The film’s songs...
AP Dhillon soars high on Spotify, courtesy his new single, ‘With You’
MUMBAI: Teriyan adavaan, teriyan adavaan…if you just finished the line with munda maar sutteyatu kada dil lutteya,...
Audience Perspective! It’s good to see Sunny Deol accepting his age
MUMBAI: A few years ago, in movies like I Love New Year and Singh Saab the Great, Sunny Deol romanced actresses who...
Recent Stories
Rhea Chakraborty
Must Read! Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath; here's all you need to know about the billionaire businessman
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mohit Sharma
Exclusive! Sab Satrangi's Mohit Sharma to enter Star Plus’ Imlie post leap!
Dheeraj Dhoopar
Dheeraj Dhoopar speaks about his commitments towards his work despite being injured while shooting on the set of new season of Saubhagyavati Bhava
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander reveals her special plans for Raksha Bandhan this year, all details inside
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai's special plans for Raksha Bandhan 2023 revealed, check out here
Pushpa Impossible
Pushpa Impossible fame Deshna Duggad and Naveen Pandita share their beautiful thoughts on Rakshabandhan
Bharati Patil
EXCLUSIVE! Bharati Patil on being a part of GHKKPM post the leap: I didn't have a problem continuing, I will be there as long as the show is going on, the production team has been very honest with me and I wanted to be the same