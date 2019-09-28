Navratri fever to take over in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms) is known for celebrating each festival with zeal and warmth.



The show will soon showcase the celebration of one of the most important Gujarati festivals, Navratri.



Like every year, this year too, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah family will bring in the festival and its 9 colorful days with joy, dance, and music.



The members of the Gokuldham Society will be seen performing Durga pooja in their fancy navratri attire before they rock the dance floor on Garba tunes.



Have a look at the pictures.





Babeetta

chaniya

looks graceful in an embroidered and colorful traditionalcholi with mirror work.

kediyu

Patrakar Popatlal and Natu Kaka in traditional Gujaratitops and dhotis.Well, we are sure that these glimpses take the audience’s excitement several notches higher.Are you excited to watch the upcoming episodes?Hit the comment section below.Stay tuned to this space for more updates.