Navya fame Farukh Saeed roped in for Dangal TV’s Alif Laila

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
17 Mar 2020 04:20 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar recently broke the news about actor Praneet Bhatt, who is currently part of SAB TV’s Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga, being roped in for Dangal TV’s fantasy based show Alif Laila.

Alif Laila is produced by Triangle Films featuring Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi in the lead roles.

Now, we hear that actor Farukh Saeed, who rose to fame with Star Plus’ Navya and has also been part of shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein amongst others will be an integral part of the show. According to our sources, Praneet and Farukh will be part of one of the upcoming episodes. This particular story will be based on Aladdin where Praneet will play a magician and Farukh will depict Sultan.

We could not get through him for a comment.

Triangle Films has produced successful shows on TV namely Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kaleerein, Hatim, Siya ke Ram, Prem ya paheli- Chandrakanta and currently bankrolls Naag Kanya on Dangal TV.

Tags SAB TV Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga Praneet Bhatt Dangal TV Alif Laila Triangle Films Ankit Arora Shiny Doshi TellyChakkar

