Nayantara is dead: Naagin Season 4: 26th January 2020: Written Update

MUMBAI Episode starts with:- Rajat taunts Bindra. He is angry and insults her. Bindra turns into naagin she warns him that she will take serious action. She tells mind your tone and she knows all his intentions.Vrishali asks her did he had any contact about Nayantara. Vrishali wants to win and she will kill if Manyataand Nayantara comes in between her. Bindra accuses Rajat about his intentions. She was silent because she was in love with him, she tells him that he is an ill manner. Bindra tells him that she doesn't need him. Bindra tells Rajat that Dev was right he told me about your intentions but she was blindfolded but now her eyes are wide open she tells him to leave Dev listens to his conversation and gets emotional and romantic, Dev gets the message that Nayantara is leaving Dev tells himself that he needs answers and goes to search her. Manyata protects her she tells her that you have to hide her face she tells her Parikh's intentions.Dev asks watchman about Nayantara he tells him that she just left Dev is in doubt about her intention. Dev message Nayantara he wants to meet him. she calls him and tells him to meet her at Amlapur station. Bindra gets to know about Nayantara and Dev meet she wants to inform Manyata.

Bindra is not able to go outside because of Vibhuti. Vrushali asks Hardik, Sparsh, and others to kill Nayantara. Bindra gets tensed she needs to leave Parikh house to save Nayantara. Bindra with her Shakti blows Vibhuti and leaves the Parikh house. Manyata tells Nayantara that she will be sending her to a safe place. Nayantara gets mad. Nayantara transforms into Naagin. Manyata convince her, but Nayantara has another plan. Sparsh and her brothers to meet Nayantara they tell her their intention that they want to kill her. Dev is searching for Nayantara. while fighting with Dev's brother Nayantara falls from the train. Bindra spots her but she ran to save her life Bindra gets confused. Vrishali calls Dev and tells him to come back and says sorry for forcing him to get married to her. Hide and the sick game begins between Nayantara, Dev's brother, and Brinda. Nayantara hides from Dev brothers.but they catch her. Manyata prays ambe ma to save Nayantara's life. Dev brother stabs Nayantarashe cries for life.