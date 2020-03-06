Nazar 2 actress Shruti Sharma REVEALS she always wanted to be a part of the show

MUMBAI: The supernatural series Nazar made a fan base for itself. The show went on to win the hearts of audience so the makers have returned with Nazar 2.

Premiering on 19 February 2020, Nazar 2 too has left fans going gaga over the thrills and chills. While Antara Biswas aka Monalisa was retained, Shruti Sharma, Sheezan Mohammad, and Sumit Kaul joined the cast adding to its freshness. Recently, Shruti Sharma, who was last seen in Colors TV's Gathbandhan opened up about being a part of the supernatural thriller and working with Monalisa.

Shruti said, “I always wanted to work in a show like Nazar 2. I've watched the show's first season and was left utterly smitten with Monalisa’s look as Dayan Mohana. Her enigmatic look as the Daayan and the special effects used by the team amazed me. I had never imagined that I will get to be a part of its second season. It is indeed enthralling to be an integral part of Nazar 2. There are times when I also have to perform stunts and it really excites me!'

Credits: Pinkvilla