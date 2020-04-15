News

Nazar 2’s Monalisa says Sidharth Shukla reminds her of husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

Monalisa, who is known for the serial Nazar 2, has said that Sidharth Shukla reminds her of husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 09:39 PM

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Monalisa has said that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reminds her of husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.  

The Nazar 2 actress and Vikrant tied the knot in 2017 in the Bigg Boss and the duo is extremely fond of each other. Monalisa also mentioned that Vikrant is a very straightforward guy, just like Sidharth. She also added that he is very pure at heart and loves her a lot.  

Speaking to Bollywood life, Monalisa said, “When I used to watch Sid (Sidharth Shukla) in Bigg Boss 13, he used to remind me of Vikrant (Singh Rajpoot). He says whatever is in his heart. A lot of times people don't like that quality and think that the other person has an attitude. But this isn't an attitude, he (Vikrant) is like that. A lot of people limit themselves while talking. He doesn't do that." 

Credits: Bollywood life, India Forums

Tags Monalisa Bigg Boss 13 Sidharth Shukla Vikrant Singh Rajpoot Nazar 2 Instagram TellyChakkar
