Nazar 2’s Monalisa says Sidharth Shukla reminds her of husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot

MUMBAI: According to a leading entertainment portal, Monalisa has said that Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla reminds her of husband Vikrant Singh Rajpoot.

The Nazar 2 actress and Vikrant tied the knot in 2017 in the Bigg Boss and the duo is extremely fond of each other. Monalisa also mentioned that Vikrant is a very straightforward guy, just like Sidharth. She also added that he is very pure at heart and loves her a lot.

Speaking to Bollywood life, Monalisa said, “When I used to watch Sid (Sidharth Shukla) in Bigg Boss 13, he used to remind me of Vikrant (Singh Rajpoot). He says whatever is in his heart. A lot of times people don't like that quality and think that the other person has an attitude. But this isn't an attitude, he (Vikrant) is like that. A lot of people limit themselves while talking. He doesn't do that."

Credits: Bollywood life, India Forums