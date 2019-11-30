News

Nazar actress Simran’s prank leaves Monalisa and Sumeet disgusted!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Nov 2019 03:11 PM

MUMBAI: Wouldn't life be boring if there were no masti?

The team of Star Plus’ Nazar shares a great bonhomie. Along with working hard, the unit believes in ending the day on a funny note. The ensemble cast lives like a perfect family on and off camera. Along with shooting and having meals together, they keep pulling each other’s leg.

Any guesses on who the prankster is on the sets of Nazar?

Well, it is the gorgeous Simran, who plays the role of Saavi!

Simran recently played a prank on actors Sumit Kaul and Monalisa. She used a fake tongue and inserted a toothpick inside it, leaving them disgusted.

Have a look.

Tags > Star Plus, Nazar, Simran, Monalisa, Sumeet, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5

Special Celebration on the sets of Dance+ 5
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Asmita Sood
Asmita Sood
Forrest Gump
Forrest Gump
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Sangram Singh
Sangram Singh
Shabbir Ahluwalia
Sylvester Stallone
Sylvester Stallone
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Prachi Thakker
Prachi Thakker
Robert Downey
Robert Downey Jr

past seven days