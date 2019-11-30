Nazar actress Simran’s prank leaves Monalisa and Sumeet disgusted!

MUMBAI: Wouldn't life be boring if there were no masti?

The team of Star Plus’ Nazar shares a great bonhomie. Along with working hard, the unit believes in ending the day on a funny note. The ensemble cast lives like a perfect family on and off camera. Along with shooting and having meals together, they keep pulling each other’s leg.

Any guesses on who the prankster is on the sets of Nazar?

Well, it is the gorgeous Simran, who plays the role of Saavi!

Simran recently played a prank on actors Sumit Kaul and Monalisa. She used a fake tongue and inserted a toothpick inside it, leaving them disgusted.

Have a look.