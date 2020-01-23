Nazar: Harsh Rajput nails the underwater sequence like a pro in this video

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Nazar, is a story based on an Indian paranormal romance. The serial's concept with a dash of horror and thrill is quite intriguing which keeps the audiences hooked to the TV screens. Antara Biswas AKA Monalisa, Harsh Rajput and Niyati Fatnani play the lead roles in this horror-drama series.

Harsh Rajput, who plays the double role of Ansh Rathod and Karan Rathod, has now shared an amazing video. The actor is seen shooting for an underwater sequence. Harsh revealed in his caption that he is always extremely excited when it comes to giving water shots. It is his most favourite. He likes to do adventurous things.

Take a look at the post:

In the video, we can see that Harsh is a complete water baby and loves to perform such stunts. Well, this video of Harsh has left us super excited about the upcoming episodes of the show.

On the work front, Harsh has previously starred in shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Dharam Veer, Hitler Didi, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Janbaaz Sindbad, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, among others.

