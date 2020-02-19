Nazar: Mohana to die but Madhulika is set to arrive with more powers; watch video

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is getting you all the latest updates about all the popular TV shows, Nazar being one of them. A few days ago, we had informed you about Star Plus' Nazar is all set to wrap up and the makers are already gearing up for Nazar

The most amazing thing about Nazar is that Antara Biswas AKA Mohana will be retained in the show.

A few days back, we also revealed how Monalisa shared her first looks from the show via Instagram and left us super-excited about it. Monalisa was seen in quite a different avatar in the show. In the first season, we saw the actress flaunting her beauty in stunning sarees, however, the actress got a complete makeover.

And now, as the show is set to end its last episode today, Monalisa shared a small video on how Mohana's end will be marked in Nazar.

Ansh will be destroying Mohana with his powers. However, Mohana will die with her evil powers but the story doesn't end here as Madhulika will be back. This time, she will be more powerful and no one will be able to compete with her.

Take a look at the video:

We are super excited about Nazar 2. What about you? Tell us in the comments.