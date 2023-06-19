Nazara’s ‘Do ChutkiSindoor’: A captivating tale of love, sacrifice, and redemption

MUMBAI :"Nazara announces the highly anticipated release of ‘Do ChutkiSindoor’, a compelling new show that promises to captivate audiences with its heartfelt storyline and engaging characters. Set in the enchanting city of Agra, this show delves into the lives of Siddhi, played by RadhikaMuthukumar, Maya, played by Srishti Singhand Vinayak, played by ShubhamDipta, painting a vivid portrait of love, responsibility, and the complexities of human relationships.

The story revolves around Siddhi, a devoted sister who cares deeply for her sister Maya. Bound by an unbreakable bond, Siddhi takes on the responsibility of Maya's care, acknowledging her sister's challenges and ensuring she is never alone. However, Siddhi's unconditional love for Maya leads her to make a life-altering decision: she refuses to marry until she finds someone who will accept and care for Maya as she does. The story takes a twist as Vinayak’s paths intertwine with Siddhi’s. Their love story goes through its share of ups and downs, but post marriage the question arises – will Siddhi share her husband with Maya too?

‘Do ChutkiSindoor’raises compelling questions that will keep viewers on edge.

Excited to essay the role of Siddhi, actor Radhika Muthukumar said, “I play a role of a strong and caring girl who tackles everyday problems with a smile. I believe girls from urban and rural parts of the country will relate to the character. The show has strong characters with a good storyline. The audience will love and enjoy watching the show.”

On portraying the role of Maya, Srishti Singh said, “I'm happy to be part of the show and play the character of Maya that has many folds to it. It gives me a chance to showcase my art differently and uniquely. The show is being conceptualised keeping in mind the dynamic and changing preferences of the audience.”

Talking about the show, ShubhamDipta, playing the role of Vinayak, said, “I have a very positive feeling about the show and the twists & turns in the storyline will surprise the audience and keep them intrigued for every coming episode. The entire team is very hardworking and professional. And as for my character, audiences are in for a surprise!”

With its rich tapestry of emotions, ‘Do ChutkiSindoor’ offers viewers a captivating blend of love, sacrifice, and redemption. The talented ensemble cast brings the characters to life, portraying their joys, sorrows, and everything in between with remarkable depth and nuance. Audiences will find themselves irresistibly drawn into the world of Agra, feeling a profound connection to the struggles and triumphs of each character.

‘Do ChutkiSindoor’ will air on Nazara on 19th June 2023 at 7:30 pm every Monday to Friday.

Promo link –

About Nazara

Nazara is a Hindi General Entertainment Channel that offers an array of shows in various genres keeping Indian ethos and values at the core. Launched in 2023, the channel aims to create content that will capture and celebrate the essence of India’s culture, values, and diverse traditions.

Nazara is a venture by the IN10 Media Network.

About IN10 Media Network

IN10 Media Network is a parent company to diverse businesses in the media and entertainment industry. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the businesses in its folds—including EPIC, ShowBox, Filamchi Bhojpuri, Gubbare, Ishara, Nazara, EPIC ON, DocuBay, Juggernaut Productions, and MovieVerse Studios – covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms. Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media Network has its efforts focused on building world-class brands.

For more details, visit https://www.in10media.com/

Media Contact:

[email protected]