Nazara’s ‘Laal Banarasi': A tale of aspirations and emotions set in the vibrant heart of India

Produced by Parth Productions, ‘Laal Banarasi’ will premiere on 9th May and will air every Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on Nazara
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/08/2023 - 14:43
MUMBAI :Set in the holy city of Benaras – the Bunkar community possesses exquisite weaving skills that produce ‘Banarasi Silk Sarees’, famous worldwide for their fine weave. Despite their artistry being celebrated all around the globe, the members of this community are underpaid by traders, leading to a bleak reality for many. But what happens when a girl from the community rises against them for the respect and fame they deserve? As love blossoms between a warm-hearted talented weaving artist from the Bunkar community and a shrewd & cold-hearted businessman, new dilemmas arise. Nazara’s upcoming show ‘Laal Banarasi’ explores the captivating story of Gauri -– a weaving artist not just known for her beautiful work but someone who weaves aspirations and reality with her strong character. Popular television actor Savi Thakur will essay the role of Garv Aggrawal, while the very talented Gauri Chitranshi will debut by portraying the character of Gauri. Veteran television actor Narayani Shastri will also be seen in the show, essaying the role of Shakuntala Devi. Produced by Parth Productions, the show will premiere on 9th May on the channel.

Excited to make her television debut and to essay the role of Gauri, actor Gauri Chitranshi shares, "I am thrilled to have the opportunity to showcase my talent and explore a new character as the lead in ‘Laal Banarasi’. Working closely with the talented team has been an incredible experience, and I am grateful for this opportunity. I have a great time working with my talented, collaborative, and committed co-actors, who uniquely bring their characters to life with their best performance. We all work together as a team, supporting each other towards a common goal of creating an entertaining show."

Talking about joining the show as Garv Aggrawal, actor Savi Thakur shares, “When the show was offered to me, I was immediately intrigued by its fascinating storyline and the multi-layered character of Garv, who is a shrewd, cold-hearted businessman. As he hails from a broken family, he develops a practical nature with no room for love or emotions. I found this aspect of the character challenging as it pushed me as an actor to portray a character completely distinct from my personality. I am excited about the show and hope it resonates with the audience”.

Veteran television actor Narayani Shastri who will be seen portraying the role of Shakuntala Devi, shares, “I have three requirements when it comes to joining a new show - a great character, a warm and genuine production house, and a channel with a great artistic taste. With Laal Banarasi, I hit a hat trick! Shakuntala Devi is formidable, and I love that she owns it as the antagonist. While Gauri is fresh and confident, Garv has many layers that I continue to discover. It's been lovely to work with all my fellow actors, and I'm excited to take our roles to new heights”.

As the show gears up for its premiere, the channel is promoting the show across multiple markets to interact with viewers via LED vans that will play promos of Nazara and the network’s Bhojpuri movie channel - Filamchi Bhojpuri - from 9th May.


To know more about Gauri’s inspiring journey, tune into ‘Laal Banarasi’ on 9th May at 8 pm and thereafter every Monday to Friday at 8 pm only on Nazara.

