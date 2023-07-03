Neeharika Roy: Consent is important before playing Holi, regardless of gender

MUMBAI : TV actress Neeharika Roy spoke about the Holi special episode of 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' which will not only focus on the unique 'Lath Maar Holi' of Vrindavan, but also send out a message of how consent of a person is important before playing colours with them.

It also reinforces that no woman should ever silently face unwanted situations or an unwelcome touch, she should always stand up for herself.

Neeharika said: "In our show, we're gearing up for a popular type of Holi. It's called the 'Lath Maar Holi' that happens in Vrindavan - something unique that viewers haven't seen on television so far. The story will talk about an extremely relevant message for its audience, that is, women's safety and dignity."

The show brings out a love story of Radha (Neeharika) and Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia). During the show, Radha teaches Mohan's mama the lesson of his life when she calls him out for his indecent behaviour.

"I feel it's very important for every person who plays Holi that consent is very important, regardless of gender. So, through this track, we want to convey that no one should put up with any kind of inappropriate touch," she added.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.



Source : Ians