Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture from Saans

MUMBAI: Neena Gupta, who is known for her work in both art-house and commercial films, has made a comeback to films and is doing great for herself. She recently earned applause for her performance in films like Badhaai Ho. The actress has also been part of TV shows, and recently, she shared a throwback picture from Saans.



The hit TV show, Saans, focused on the love triangle between the characters Priya (Neena Gupta), Gautam (Kanwaljit Singh), and Manisha (Kavita Kapoor). For the show, Neena also won the best director award.



Neena, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a throwback picture from the show. In the frame, she can be seen with her co-actor, Kanwaljit Singh.



She captioned the picture as, “Saans sada nahin rehti #Throwback."



Take a look below: