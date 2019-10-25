News

Neena Gupta shares a throwback picture from Saans

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Oct 2019 02:09 PM

MUMBAI: Neena Gupta, who is known for her work in both art-house and commercial films, has made a comeback to films and is doing great for herself. She recently earned applause for her performance in films like Badhaai Ho. The actress has also been part of TV shows, and recently, she shared a throwback picture from Saans.

The hit TV show, Saans, focused on the love triangle between the characters Priya (Neena Gupta), Gautam (Kanwaljit Singh), and Manisha (Kavita Kapoor). For the show, Neena also won the best director award.

Neena, who is quite active on social media, recently shared a throwback picture from the show. In the frame, she can be seen with her co-actor, Kanwaljit Singh.

She captioned the picture as, “Saans sada nahin rehti #Throwback."

Take a look below: 

Tags > Neena Gupta, Badhaai Ho, Saans, Priya, Gautam, Kanwaljit Singh, Manisha, Kavita Kapoor, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Priya Bhatija
Priya Bhatija
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Krystle Dsouza
Krystle Dsouza
Muskaan Mihani
Muskaan Mihani
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon

past seven days